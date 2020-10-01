New video board unveiled at WVU Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Coliseum’s newest upgrade is officially complete.

After months of anticipation, West Virginia University Athletics unveiled the newly-completed Coliseum video board, which is part of the athletic department’s Climbing Higher campaign.

The new board features 2,500 square feet of LED lighting while the main video screen is nearly twice the size of its predecessor. Along with the video improvements in the Coliseum, upgrades to the sound system have been installed as well.

“That thing’s a monster, too,” said April Messerly, WVU’s Associate Athletics Director for Facilities and Operations in September. “It is so much bigger than our last video board, we’re really excited about it.”

Messerly spoke to Gold and Blue Nation before the board’s construction began and expressed excitement for the possible upgrades to the overall atmosphere at the WVU Coliseum.

“When we roll out the carpet, how that flashes and looks differently now….getting an all-new and updated system, keeping up with technology, it’ll be unbelievable,” Messerly said.