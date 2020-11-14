No. 1 Texas defeats No. 13 West Virginia in straight sets in Morgantown

No. 13 West Virginia fell to No. 1 Texas in straight sets at home on Friday, completing the sweep for the Longhorns.

Skylar Fields was the star for Texas, notching 15.5 points to lead the match.

The Longhorns convincingly took the first two sets from West Virginia — although the first one was competitive. The score evened five times in the opener before the Texas offense took off. They completed 41.4 percent of their hits in set one, their highest percentage of the match.

Set two was all Texas. They held West Virginia to just eight points in the entire set with the help of 12 Mountaineer errors. WVU finished the match with 26 errors.

That didn’t kill the Mountaineers, though. West Virginia kept the third set close, with eight ties and a game-high 16 kills. Texas finished the sweep, however, winning set three 25-20.

Briana Lynch was the high scorer for West Virginia, notching 9 points. Kristin Lux was close behind with 8.5.

In a saving grace for the Mountaineers, they did out-serve the Longhorns. The Mountaineers logged three aces, including two from Skye Stokes, while Texas mustered just two.

The story of the match for the Mountaineers was their hitting errors. While Texas had just 8 on the night, West Virginia amassed 26.

WVU finishes their regular season with a road back-to-back series against Oklahoma beginning on Thursday. Action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Oklahoma.