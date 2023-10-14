The No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened the road portion of its 2023-24 season with a 4749-4730 win over No. 4 Ole Miss on Saturday at the Patricia C. Lamar Army National Guard Readiness Center.

The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match, winning smallbore with a score of 2365-2356 and air rifle 2384-2374. WVU is now 21-3 all-time against the Rebels.

For smallbore and air rifle, fifth-year seniors Mary Tucker and Malori Brown, seniors Matt Sanchez and Molly McGhin and Freshman Griffin Lake counted towards WVU’s total team score.

Tucker posted the highest aggregate score, finishing at 1189. She took second in smallbore after firing a 592 while taking fourth in air rifle with a 597.

Sanchez finished just off the pace with an 1188 in second place. He opened his day with a 590 in smallbore before turning in a tie for the highest mark in air rifle with a 598.

Lake and McGhin finished in a tie for third place after posting matching 1186 totals. Lake managed the best mark in smallbore, setting a new career-high at 595. He added a score of 591 in air rifle. McGhin joined Sanchez with a top mark of 598 in air rifle while adding a 588 in smallbore.

Brown finished her day with an 1166, posting marks of 582 in smallbore and 584 in air rifle.

Junior Natalie Perrin 1183 (585 SB – 598 AR), senior Tal Engler 1181 (590 SB – 591 AR), freshman Maximus Duncan 1171 (580 SB – 591 AR) and senior Becca Lamb 1169 (580 SB – 589 AR) also competed at the event.

Sanchez and Perrin also produced career highs at the event. Sanchez hit his mark in smallbore while Perrin managed hers in air rifle. Perrin’s mark in air rifle was tied for the best in the field, matching the score of teammates Sanchez and McGhin.

Next up, WVU stays on the road when they square off with Memphis on Sunday, Oct. 15. The match against the Tigers is set to begin at 8 a.m. ET, in Memphis, Tennessee.