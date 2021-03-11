No. 10 West Virginia now plays waiting game for seeding after early Big 12 Tournament exit

West Virginia’s trip to Kansas City was cut short after the Mountaineers fell to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, 72-69.

WVU entered the week with revenge on its mind after falling to the Cowboys on Saturday in the regular season. The second straight loss, however, forces the Mountaineers’ first quarterfinal exit in the Big 12 Tournament since 2015. Now, after spending the year clearly in tune with their status in the national picture, West Virginia is forced to wait to hear its name called on Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament.

Bob Huggins’s squad started the contest off with a strong showing on defense that was matched by the Cowboys on the other end as they combined to make just a third of their shots in the first five minutes. West Virginia finally got a spark on offense from Miles McBride, who combined with an ailing Derek Culver to put WVU’s first nine points on the board through the cold streak.

Taz Sherman heated WVU up from that point, helping the Mountaineers make six of their next eight shots before OSU took the lead back with a run of its own.

The run trend went right into the half, but the pendulum swung in WVU’s favor as McBride capped off a half-ending 7-0 run for WVU with a steal off OSU’s Cade Cunningham and a slam to get WVU up by six.

Culver’s illness was a major issue for the forward and his team. After putting up five points and five rebounds in the first half, he stayed in the locker room for some extra minutes going into the second in order to deal with it.

Oklahoma State took the momentum and got its deficit down to just three points, just in time for Culver’s return. He seemed to come back with a boost, scoring three of WVU’s next four buckets to keep his team out in front.

“Derek wasn’t Derek,” Huggins said. “When we had him in there, there were a lot of times where we played four against five because he couldn’t breathe.”

That boost was temporary, however, as the Cowboys got back out in front at the 10-minute mark by a three-pointer from Cunningham. Eventually, that bucket snowballed into a 16-2 run for OSU, WVU behind by 10 points.

Many of those points were scored through a WVU trap defense that Huggins switched to in the half, and which OSU was able to exploit inside.

“We just don’t make rotations the way we made rotations before,” he said. “I thought that would be our chance to win, was to do that, then we didn’t make rotations and so we backed it off a little bit.”

West Virginia got right back in the game when the sharpshooting duo of Sherman and Sean McNeil started to make some shots, getting WVU on a 10-1 run. With less than a minute remaining, a three-pointer from Sherman got the Mountaineers out in front for the first time since Oklahoma State took in at the 10-minute mark.

Just a second later, though, Avery Anderson got OSU back on top with a layup, and a pair of Cowboy free throws forced West Virginia to come up with a game-winning three-pointer with 22 seconds on the clock.

Both Sherman and McNeil got looks at the rim in the chance — Sherman’s missed and McNeil’s went in, but the guard quite get it off in time.

“We got what we wanted, we just weren’t supposed to throw it to Taz,” Huggins said. “But it’s easier to sit over there and look at it see it than having somebody grabbing hold of your shorts.”

Anderson and Cunningham drove the Cowboy offense, leading OSU with 17 points each, while Cunningham added eight rebounds. Isaiah Likekele and Bryce Williams were the other Cowboys in double digits, adding 10 each.

McBride cooled off after his 16-point first half, adding just three in the second while still leading the team in scoring along with Sherman. Culver fought through his illness to finish with 11 points, then McNeil added another 10.

“I thought our guys gave a great effort,” Huggins said. “We had the one period of time where we just kind of let down a little bit and threw the ball to them, didn’t get back in transition, didn’t rebound the ball, but other than that, I don’t know what else you could ask of them.”

Huggins also pointed out a key stat — Oklahoma State made 12 of its 20 free throws, while WVU made six of its just nine attempts.

Regardless of the disparity in trips to the line, however, WVU is now stuck in a waiting game with no more control over its destiny. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has projected WVU and OSU swapping seeds, with the Mountaineers taking the highest 4-seed while the Cowboys move up to the second-highest 3-seed. Of course, a lot can change in these seedings as conference tournaments run through the weekend.