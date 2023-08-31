West Virginia women’s soccer (2-3) lost its third matchup against a ranked opponent on Thursday when it dropped a road match 2-1 to No. 12 Virginia (4-0-1) in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers entered Thursday’s match with an undefeated record and zero goals-allowed to their name. That streak extended into the second half of Thursday’s match before WVU scored minutes before the final whistle.

WVU’s three best scoring chances all came in the second half when already facing a 2-0 deficit.

In the 49th minute, junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran corralled a cross and put the ball in the back of the Cavalier net, but the goal was called back because Heredia-Beltran was offsides.

Minutes later, she dribbled the ball up the left wing in UVA territory and delivered a strike from 30 yards out that Cavalier goalkeeper Cayla White barely tipped over the crossbar for a save.

Heredia-Beltran finally found some good luck in the 85th minute when she fed a ball to sophomore forward Taylor White who deflected the ball between White’s legs to cut the UVA lead in half at 2-1 with five minutes to play.

WVU completes its road trip on Sunday with a match against Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.