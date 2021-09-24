No. 13 WVU pours it on Iowa State to open Big 12 play

No. 13 West Virginia opened its Big 12 soccer slate with a rousing victory over Iowa State 4-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Friday.

Lauren Segalla earned a brace on the night, but that was just half of the offensive output for the Mountaineers (7-2-1, 1-0 Big 12) as they put the pressure on the Cyclones (3-6-0, 0-1 Big 12) throughout most of the contest.

Iowa State threatened in the opening minutes of the match, logging a pair of unfruitful shots — one went off the woodwork, the other was saved by WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey in the 25th minute.

Just three minutes later, however, Segalla made her first strike on a counter-attack, finishing with the roof of the net to get WVU ahead before halftime. That was WVU’s only score of the opening period as they took a one-goal lead into the locker room.

West Virginia’s domination of the second half started early. After a corner kick, the Mountaineers fired off several shots towards the net, with Juliana Lynch finally finishing it off from an Isabella Sibley assist. Sibley finished with two assists on the night.

11 minutes later, Segalla finished her brace, similarly cleaning up a chaotic scene in front of the Iowa State net. AJ Rodriguez then added her second career goal on a rebound to essentially seal the contest.

West Virginia worked hard to keep the ball in the Cyclone defending third and it paid off. The Mountaineers earned 11 corner kicks and forced ISU keeper to save 6 shots on the night (her season-high).

Massey, on the other hand, parried just 3 shots away in the clean sheet effort.

The Mountaineers get their first conference win of the season at home, while the Cyclones open their slate with a loss in the league standings. WVU is next on the pitch on Oct. 1 when they host Oklahoma.