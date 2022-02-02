No. 14 Texas Tech at WVU hoops: Tip time, TV/Stream info and more

West Virginia returns home to face its fifth ranked opponent in seven games, and its seventh of the season, when it hosts the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.
No. 14 Texas Tech at West Virginia game information
- Date: Feb. 2, 2022
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- All-time series: West Virginia leads 16-7 since 2005
- Last meeting: No. 18 Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65 at the Red Raiders’ United Supermarkets Arena
Matchup preview
West Virginia’s losing streak extended to six on Monday as the Mountaineers fell to No. 8 Baylor in Waco. Despite the loss, WVU played one of its best games of the season, making north of half its field goals for the first time all season while scoring its highest point total of the Big 12 Conference slate.
The biggest difference, however, came in the rebounding column. WVU allowed 24 second chance points to Texas Tech, including some key buckets that allowed the Bears to seal their victory in the final minutes.
The Mountaineers are hopeful for Saturday’s clash with the Red Raiders as they await the status of leading scorer Taz Sherman. The guard set a career-high in scoring with 29 points, but soon after reaching that mark, he took an inadvertent blow to the head and left the game. WVU coach Bob Huggins said after the game that his guard likely sustained a concussion, but didn’t give a timetable for return.
Texas Tech earned one of its biggest wins of the season on Tuesday when it hosted Texas in front of a raucous crowd. Four Red Raiders scored in double figures as they took a decisive victory over the 23rd-ranked Longhorns.