No. 14 Texas Tech at WVU hoops: Tip time, TV/Stream info and more

Kedrian Johnson runs the point as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

Everything you need to know about the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders

West Virginia returns home to face its fifth ranked opponent in seven games, and its seventh of the season, when it hosts the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

No. 14 Texas Tech at West Virginia game information

Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 16-7 since 2005

Last meeting: No. 18 Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65 at the Red Raiders’ United Supermarkets Arena

Matchup preview

West Virginia’s losing streak extended to six on Monday as the Mountaineers fell to No. 8 Baylor in Waco. Despite the loss, WVU played one of its best games of the season, making north of half its field goals for the first time all season while scoring its highest point total of the Big 12 Conference slate.

The biggest difference, however, came in the rebounding column. WVU allowed 24 second chance points to Texas Tech, including some key buckets that allowed the Bears to seal their victory in the final minutes.

The Mountaineers are hopeful for Saturday’s clash with the Red Raiders as they await the status of leading scorer Taz Sherman. The guard set a career-high in scoring with 29 points, but soon after reaching that mark, he took an inadvertent blow to the head and left the game. WVU coach Bob Huggins said after the game that his guard likely sustained a concussion, but didn’t give a timetable for return.

Texas Tech earned one of its biggest wins of the season on Tuesday when it hosted Texas in front of a raucous crowd. Four Red Raiders scored in double figures as they took a decisive victory over the 23rd-ranked Longhorns.