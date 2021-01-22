No. 14 WVU baseball unveils Big 12 schedule

West Virginia baseball officially has its Big 12 Conference slate on Friday.

The 14th-ranked Mountaineers have a full 24-game schedule in the conference comprising of three-game weekend series. They open up on March 26 when they host Kansas, followed by road trips to Oklahoma State and Baylor in the succeeding weeks.

They return home on April 16 to host Texas Tech, then again hit the road to face Kansas State on April 23.

They’ll have two more home series on beginning on April 30 and May 7 against TCU and Oklahoma respectively, before closing out the conference schedule on May 20 at Texas.

The Mountaineers’ No. 14 ranking from D1Baseball.com is the highest in program history, as the team is one of five teams in the conference to crack the rankings. Texas Tech is at No. 3, Texas is at No. 9, TCU is at No. 10 and Oklahoma State sits at No. 20.

Here’s a better look at WVU’s conference schedule:

March 26-28: vs. Kansas

April 2-4: at Oklahoma State

April 9-11: at Baylor

April 16-18: vs. Texas Tech

April 23-25: at Kansas State

April 30-May 2: vs. TCU

May 7-9: vs. Oklahoma

May 20-22: at Texas

The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship is set to happen at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on May 26-30.