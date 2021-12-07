No. 15 UConn at WVU men’s basketball: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more

The Big East/Big 12 Battle returns to Morgantown as WVU hosts an old, familiar foe in the 15th-ranked UConn Huskies.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

No. 15 Connecticut at West Virginia game information

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to watch on TV: ESPN2

Where to stream: WatchESPN

All-time series: Huskies lead the Mountaineers 16-6 since 1963

Last meeting: WVU defeated UConn 78-68 at the Puerto Rico Tip-off at Coliseo Roberto Clemente

Match-up preview:

West Virginia and UConn rekindle an old league rivalry when the Huskies make their first trip to Morgantown in a decade. So as history would have it, the thousands of Mountaineer fans will be rabid when they face off against one of their old Big East foes — but the team itself has its own motivation to best UConn.

The Huskies will be the first ranked opponent welcomed by West Virginia in the WVU Coliseum this season. They’ve already faced some strong opponents in the first half of the season, earning a win over ranked Auburn and narrowly falling to ranked Michigan State.

WVU will look to prove its worth against UConn, which Huggins says has some of the best athletes in the country. The Mountaineers will need to get their offense going, though, as they’ve only gotten consistent scoring from guard Taz Sherman. Their only other double-digit scorer, Sean McNeil, could be out for the second game in a row as he sits day-to-day with a lower back injury.