No. 16 Kansas State at West Virginia: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more

West Virginia football will be back in action Saturday in Morgantown when they host the No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats.

The Mountaineers are facing their first ranked opponent of the season in the Wildcats and will look to bounce back after their disappointing loss to Texas Tech last week.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: WatchESPN

Who’s favored: Despite their loss last week, West Virginia enters this contest as 3.5-point favorites over the 16th-ranked Wildcats.

Last year: Jarret Doege earned his first start as a Mountaineer in last year’s meeting, which saw West Virginia upset the 24th-ranked Wildcats in Manhattan. The quarterback tossed a trio of touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter to Bryce Ford-Wheaton that would seal the deal for the Mountaineers. The Mountaineer defense came up big as well, nabbing a pair of clutch interceptions off of Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Uniform combinations: Neither team has announced which threads they will be wearing on game day.

Game preview: West Virginia’s tough loss to Texas Tech featured one of the strongest showings from quarterback Jarret Doege, who threw for 347 yards and a touchdown. Offensive struggles, however, did come in the passing game, as the wide receiver corps struggled to hold on to the ball while the run game was slow to get off the ground. On the other sideline, Kansas State will trot out Will Howard at quarterback, a freshman from Pennsylvania, after Thompson went down early in the year with a season-ending injury.

Before kickoff: Don’t miss this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show, which airs at 9 a.m. ET on Nexstar stations in West Virginia and is followed by Mountaineer GameDay, which is hosted by Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey, featuring Anjelica Trinone live at the stadium.