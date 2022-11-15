MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The Mountaineer postseason is still alive, but it gets put on the line on Saturday when WVU hosts No. 19 Kansas State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

K-State at WVU football game information

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown, West Virginia

Promo: Senior Day

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 4-6

Kansas State record: 7-3

Series history: Even at 6-6

Last meeting: K-State 34, WVU 17 in Manhattan, Kansas (2021)

Favorite: KSU -7.5

Tickets: WVUGame.com

KSU at WVU football matchup preview

West Virginia got a new energy against Oklahoma in the second quarter when Garrett Greene entered the game at quarterback, giving the Mountaineers an extra dynamic with his legs. He led the Mountaineers to a comeback win over the Sooners, the team’s first since joining the Big 12.

The Wildcats will pose a different threat to West Virginia, however. Chris Klieman’s team is driven by star running back Deuce Vaughn, a compact but strong runner who is a tough tackle. He’s the fourth-leading rusher in the Big 12 but hurts defenses in the pass game as well as a receiver.

Will Howard will start at quarterback for the Wildcats in place of an injured Adrian Martinez. Neal Brown, however, has yet to name a starting signal-caller for the Mountaineers.