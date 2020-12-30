No. 2 from ’20: Noah Adams makes history on the wrestling mat

No Mountaineer on the campus of West Virginia University was as dominant as Noah Adams.

The Coal City, WV native made history on the wrestling mat, finishing the season with a perfect 32-0 record and a Big 12 title, as well as the conference’s Wrestler of the Year award — becoming the first-ever Mountaineer to earn it.

Those honors were just some of several additions to his trophy cabinet. Adams was named a NWCA All-American, a NWCA Scholar All-American, the winner of the Hardman Trophy (awarded to West Virginia’s best amateur athlete) and a finalist for the Hodge Trophy (given to the nation’s best wrestler).

He also earned a two-seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the competition was canceled.

Could the good times for Adams roll into 2021? He is starting the season as the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at 197 pounds (as ranked by WIN Magazine) after finishing second in the 2020 U23 and UWW Junior Nationals in November.

One spot remains in GBN’s Top 10 from ’20, so be sure to stick with Gold and Blue Nation to relive the best moment from this unique year in Mountaineer athletics.