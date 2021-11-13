No. 2 WVU rifle defeats No. 12 Army to open weekend

The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened the weekend with a 4711-4659 win over No. 12 Army on Saturday afternoon at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building.

WVU swept both match disciplines, defeating Army by a score of 2340-2304 in smallbore and 2371-2355 in air rifle. In total, nine Mountaineers placed inside the top-10 individuals of the match, including six shooters who tallied an aggregate score of 1175 or better. West Virginia also claimed the top 10 placements in smallbore and eight of the top 10 scores in air rifle.

“We had some good individual performances in both events today and, again, some nice depth especially in smallbore,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “There was definitely some challenges today, and our intensity maybe wasn’t as high as it could be, so that’s something we’ll try and bring tomorrow. There were definitely some positives, and I’m looking forward to seeing us compete against a strong Air Force team for our last match of the semester.”

Junior Akihito Shimizu led all shooters in the match and place first after tallying an aggregate score of 1183. The Tokushima, Japan, native shot a match-best 596 in air rifle (99-100-99-99-100-99) and a 587 in smallbore (195 kneeling, 196 prone, 196 standing).

Shimizu was followed by senior Verena Zaisberger in second place and also tallied a combined score of 1183. The Hohenems, Austria, native tallied a match-best 590 in smallbore (197 kneeling, 199 prone, 194 standing) and a 593 in air rifle (98-99-99-99-98-100)

Sophomore Molly McGhin place third in the match and netted an aggregate score of 1180, including a 594 in air rifle and 586 in smallbore. Junior Calista Smoyer and senior Jared Eddy placed fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the match’s top five

Smoyer showed an aggregate score of 1180, including a season-high score of 596 in air rifle, while Eddy scored a combined total of 1175 (589 smallbore, 586 air rifle).

Sophomore Matt Sanchez finished in sixth place with an aggregate score of 1175 (584 smallbore, 591 air rifle). Sanchez placed ahead of Army’s Lauren McMahan, who tallied a combined score of 1173 to place seventh.

Sophomore Tal Engler came in eighth place and also netted an aggregate total of 1173 (583 smallbore, 590 air rifle).

Freshman Natalie Perrin and junior Malori Brown rounded out the match’s top 10 for WVU. Perrin showed an aggregate total of 1171 to place ninth, while Brown tallied a score of 1170 and came in 10th.

Sophomore Becca Lamb finished out scoring for West Virginia with an aggregate total of 1164.

The Mountaineers conclude their fall season on Sunday, Nov. 14, in a quad match against No. 6 Air Force, No. 8 Ohio State and No. 12 Army. Tomorrow’s contest is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET, at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building.



