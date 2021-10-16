No. 2 WVU rifle travels to No. 11 NC State

The No. 2-ranked West Virginia University rifle team travels to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday, Oct. 17, where the Mountaineers will square off against No. 11 NC State.

Sunday’s contest against the Wolfpack is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET, inside the James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum.

“We’re ready for another match weekend and a new venue for all the team, which is always a nice challenge,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “We will be competing in (NC State’s) Reynolds Coliseum, which will really have a big match feel to it, and will be a good experience. I’m looking forward to seeing them all compete tomorrow”

West Virginia is 21-0 all-time against NC State, with the series beginning in 1959. The Mountaineers last competed against the Wolfpack on Nov. 17, 2019, a 4710-4666 WVU victory in Morgantown. In the match, then-No. 2 West Virginia tallied team victories on both guns, defeating then-No. 7 NC State 2334-2304 in smallbore and 2376-2362 in air rifle.

WVU is coming off a 4718-4622 win over then-No. 6 Memphis on Oct. 10, at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia swept Memphis in both disciplines, claiming smallbore, 2341-2279, and air rifle, 2377-2343. Sunday’s win over the Tigers was the Mountaineers’ third win over a top-10 opponent this season. Nine WVU shooters placed inside the top 10 on the individual leaderboard, including each of the top-eight spots, in the match. Additionally, West Virginia took the top-nine placements on the individual smallbore standings and placed eight shooters inside the top 10 on the individual, air rifle leaderboard.