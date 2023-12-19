MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 752 fans, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed seven wins by fall on its way to a 56-0 victory over Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday night.

West Virginia improves to 7-1 overall for the first time in consecutive seasons since 1960 and 1961 after capturing its first home shutout since 2020 against Hofstra (38-0).

It also marks the first 50-point output by the Mountaineers since a road-win over Duquesne in 2009 (57-0), as well as the first time at home since 1986, when they dismantled California (Pa.) by a final of 54-2.

Up next, the Mountaineers close out the year competing at the 59th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Match Results vs. Fairmont State

125: Jace Schafer (WVU) won by fall over Brandan Myers (FSU), [T – 1:22]

133: Davin Rhoads (WVU) major dec. Nate Pelseky (FSU), 16-4

141: No. 22 Jordan Titus (WVU) won by fall over Ryan Martin (FSU), [T – 4:55]

149: No. 27 Ty Watters (WVU) won by fall over Trace Ragland (FSU), [T – 3:31]

157: No. 29 Caleb Dowling (WVU) won by fall over Esdras Castillo (FSU), [T – 0:37]

165: Jack Blumer (WVU) won by fall over Nick Kelbaugh (FSU), [T – 1:29]

174: No. 29 Brody Conley (WVU) tech. fall Elijah Wellings-Osha (FSU), 18-1 [T – 3:00]

184: No. 23 Dennis Robin (WVU) won by forfeit

197: No. 28 Austin Cooley (WVU) tech fall. Dwayne Johnson (FSU), 20-4 [T – 5:33]

HWT: No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) won by forfeit