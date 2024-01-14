MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 1,884 passionate fans packed inside the WVU Coliseum, the No. 20 West Virginia University wrestling team (8-2, 2-2 Big 12) fell by a score of 29-9 to No. 5 Oklahoma State (7-0, 3-0 Big 12) on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon’s attendance surpassed last season’s best of 1,494 against No. 3 Iowa State to take over the fifth spot in program history

The highlight of the event saw senior Peyton Hall, ranked No. 11 in the country at 165 pounds, score a 5-1 decision over No. 3 Izzak Olejnik (OSU). Hall claimed the tie-breaking (1-1) takedown as time ran out in the second period and tacked on an escape in the third to seal the victory.

Two matches prior, true freshman Ty Watters outlasted Oklahoma State’s Sammy Alvarez by a 4-2 decision to get WVU on the board and improve to 17-3 overall and 9-1 in duals. Redshirt junior Austin Cooley added a 5-0 shutout over OSU’s Kyle Haas at 197 pounds to close out the day.

Up next, West Virginia returns to action against No. 2 Missouri in Morgantown on Friday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. ET, before hitting the road to battle Morgan State on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Match Results vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State

125: No. 18 Troy Spratley (OSU) major dec. Jace Schafer (WVU), 12-1

133:. No. 3 Daton Fix (OSU) tech. fall Davin Rhoads (WVU), 19-4 [T – 3:43]

141: No. 6 Tagen Jamison (OSU) dec. No. 14 Jordan Titus (WVU), 4-2

149: No. 10 Ty Watters (WVU) dec. Sammy Alvarez (OSU), 4-2

157: No. 15 Teague Travis (OSU) dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 5-2

165: No. 11 Peyton Hall (WVU) dec. No. 3 Izzak Olejnik (OSU), 5-1

174: No. 31 Brayden Thompson (OSU) won by fall over Luke Eschenheimer (WVU), [T – 3:27]

184: No. 2 Dustin Plott (OSU) tech. fall No. 28 Dennis Robin (WVU), 19-4 [T – 5:53]

197: Austin Cooley (WVU) dec. Kyle Haas (OSU), 5-0

HWT: No. 12 Konner Doucet (OSU) Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 2-0