MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball returns home on Saturday to host 21st-ranked Iowa State, one of the top teams in the Big 12 Conference.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

No. 21 Iowa State at West Virginia game information

No. 21 Iowa State at WVU matchup preview

West Virginia is in the midst of a three-game skid, punctuated by a pair of losses to both of the Oklahoma squads in the Big 12 on the road. The road gets tougher on Saturday when the Mountaineers host Iowa State.

WVU’s guards, JJ Quinerly and Madisen Smith, were the Mountaineers’ most reliable sources of offense in that stretch. On Saturday, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit says her team needs to focus on finishing its opportunities.

The Cyclones will look to make a late push to the top of the conference standings from their current spot in third place.

Iowa State took the first leg of the season series after the Mountaineer offense stalled in the second half. Defensively, they held Ashley Joens, the league’s leading scorer, under her 20 points per game average, but she still led the Cyclones with 19 points. Since that game, Joens has averaged 24 points each game as she looks to improve her WNBA Draft stock.