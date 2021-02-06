No. 21 West Virginia holds on to beat Texas, extending win streak to 10

West Virginia women’s basketball kept its hot streak alive on Saturday, taking down Texas on the Road, 81-75, for its tenth straight victory.

The 21st-ranked Mountaineers had a strong day on the offensive end of the court, making north of 50 percent of their shots — but the effort was spearheaded by an exploding performance from Kirsten “KK” Deans, who scored a career-high 30 points in the win.

“Tough game,” said WVU coach Mike Carey. “I knew that Texas was gonna come out — the way we beat them at our place, they were gonna come out and play extremely hard, and they did, and give our girls a lot of credit, they came out and matched their intensity.”

The game’s final result was far from a foregone conclusion until the final minutes — but one constant was Deans’s offensive showing. She opened the game with seven points, pacing the game. She also hit a jumper in the closing seconds of the first half to extend WVU’s lead to seven points.

Charli Collier of Texas found some energy in the second quarter and led the Longhorns to swing the momentum. While both teams had no problem finding points, Texas had the hotter hands and took a one-point lead before halftime. Collier was the motor, leading Texas with 13 points in the half.

“That second quarter, we were just letting them turn the corner and get downhill on us,” Carey said. “That’s how they had 29 [points].”

Her emergence was a welcome sight for her team, after she spent much of the first meeting with WVU in Morgantown in January on the bench in foul trouble, and adding just five points.

The Mountaineers really heated up out of the break, knocking down 11 of their 15 field goals. This was again led by Deans and Kysre Gondrezick, who led WVU to take the lead back going into the fourth quarter.

Texas seemed to freeze up in the fourth quarter, making just 31 percent of its shots. This helped WVU hold on to the lead until the end.

Deans was the clear star for WVU, shooting 12-for-19 for her 30 points, including three makes from deep. She also added seven rebounds and an assist.

“KK can score, but I was more impressed with her defense,” Carey said.

Deans was one of four Mountaineers with double digits in scoring, including Gondrezick (20 points), Esmery Martinez (12) and Kari Niblack (10). Martinez also finished with a double-double, snagging 13 rebounds.

Collier, the prospective first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, led Texas with 21 points to go along with 16 rebounds.

“She’s a great player, make no doubt about it, but we shouldn’t have gave up any of those threes,” Carey said. “She hit three-for-four, and that shouldn’t have happened. So that was a defense issue.”

The victory for West Virginia moves the Mountaineers to 15-2 on the season, with a 9-2 mark in the Big 12, putting them in second. The Longhorns fall to 13-5 with a 7-4 record in the conference, good for fifth.

WVU is next on the court on Wednesday when they host Kansas at 7 p.m.