The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to the road, traveling to Auburn, Alabama, for a matchup with No. 11 Auburn on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff at Auburn Soccer Complex is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, with Britt Bowen and Mac Matthews on the call. Live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy led the WVU offense with one goal and one assist to help the Mountaineers notch a 3-0 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Aug. 28. WVU took 29 shots on the afternoon, placing 11 of those on goal, as three different Mountaineers found the back of the net for the first time this season. Senior defender Julianne Vallerand opened the scoring in the 12th minute, assisted by McCarthy, before McCarthy and senior midfielder Aaliyah Scott added a pair of unassisted insurance goals in the second half. Vallerand’s tally was the eventual game winner, the fifth of her career.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey sits in a tie for first in the Big 12 Conference with a pair of shutouts this season, while WVU leads the league in shots per game (18.50).

Thursday’s contest marks just the third meeting all time between West Virginia and Auburn, as the series is tied at 1-1. The two teams first met on Sept. 21, 2001, with the Mountaineers tallying a 2-1 win over the Tigers in double overtime in Morgantown. WVU and Auburn last met in the 2002 season opener on Aug. 30, as the Tigers beat West Virginia, 2-0, in Auburn.

Karen Hoppa is in her 24th season as the head coach of the Auburn women’s soccer program, leading the Tigers to an overall mark of 330-219-54. The squad drew a pair of matches last week, coming off a 1-1 tie with No. 2 Florida State on Aug. 25, and a 0-0 tie with Wake Forest on Aug. 28.

Junior midfielder Anna Haddock leads the offense with six points, tallying two goals and two assists, while senior forward/midfielder Sydney Richards leads the Tigers with three assists. In goal, junior keeper Maddie Prohaska has notched 17 saves through the team’s first four matches of the campaign.

Of note, WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown’s oldest daughter, Sammie, is currently a junior on the Auburn women’s soccer team.

The Tigers currently rank No. 11 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches national poll, as well as No. 26 in the College Soccer News poll.

