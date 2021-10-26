No. 22 Iowa State at WVU football: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more

West Virginia football is riding its wave of its first win in Big 12 play back to Morgantown as it gets set to host Iowa State in a Halloween weekend clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ return home:

No. 22 Iowa State at West Virginia game information

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Television: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (subscription needed)

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Favorite: Iowa State by 7 (Oddsshark consensus)

All-time series: West Virginia leads 5-4

Last meeting: No. 12 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6 at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium

Match-up preview:

Saturday’s victory over TCU was a big one for Neal Brown and West Virginia. Not only was it the team’s first of the season in the Big 12, but it also snapped a road losing streak that went all the way back to the Mountaineers’ last trip to face the Horned Frogs in 2019.

Iowa State has plenty of momentum on its side as well, having just knocked off then-No. 8 Oklahoma State at home on Saturday. That’s just the latest in a trend dubbed “Brocktober,” noting the strong play of veteran quarterback Brock Purdy, and the team’s near-undefeated record in October while he calls the signals. In fact, since he took over the starting job in 2018, the Cyclones have taken just two losses — both were to Oklahoma State, and decided by one possession.

WVU and Iowa State are shaping up for a defensive battle in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have allowed more than 30 points just once this season, most notably holding Oklahoma — the league’s top-ranked offense — to 16 points in a loss. The Cyclones, however, boast the top-ranked defense in the Big 12, holding opponents to just 17 points per game. After a resurgence in the run game against TCU, the Mountaineers will have their work cut out for them as they look to repeat that game against the Cyclones.