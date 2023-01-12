MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 24 West Virginia University wrestling team visits Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a nonconference dual against Chattanooga on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+. Direct links to the video stream and live stats can be found on the wrestling schedule page on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia enters its second of four consecutive road duals five days removed from a 24-11 victory over No. 21 Pitt, which helped launch the program into the NWCA Top 25 for the first time since midway through the 2015-16 season.

“I think you just keep it even-keeled,” fifth year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “It’s a great win, but it doesn’t mean anything if you go out the next time and stink it up, so just take it one day at a time.”

Friday’s matchup marks the third meeting between WVU (6-1) and UTC (4-7) and the first at Chattanooga. WVU holds a 2-0 advantage in the series and most recently defeated UTC 25-12 in the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 20, 2021. Tied at 9-9 halfway through the dual, the home team took four of the next five bouts (165, 174, 197, and HWT) to secure the win.

In 2015, the Mountaineers escaped with a two-point victory (21-19) over the Mocs at the Virginia Duals. They claimed back-to-back decisions at 184 and 197 to go up 21-16 with one bout left in the dual. UTC’s heavyweight won a three-point a decision, which sealed the two-point victory.



In the polls, WVU makes its season debut in FloWrestling’s (No. 19) and InterMat’s (No. 23) dual rankings as well after starting the first half of the campaign unranked.

What’s more, seven Mountaineers are ranked in the 13th edition of this season’s FloWrestling rankings – No. 7 Killian Cardinale (125), honorable mention Jordan Titus (141), No. 24 Sam Hillegas (149), No. 8 Peyton Hall (165), honorable mentions Anthony Carman (184) and Austin Cooley (197) and No. 20 Michael Wolfgram (HWT). Senior Alex Hornfeck (157) checks in InterMat’s rankings at No. 29.

Chattanooga returns home with three wrestlers ranked after earning a 30-9 victory over VMI on Friday, Jan. 6. The list includes 2022 NCAA qualifiers No. 21 Brayden Palmer (133) and honorable mention Matthew Waddell (184), as well as Ohio State transfer Rocky Jordan, who is ranked No. 16 at 174 pounds.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.