No. 24 WVU meets Texas Tech in Lubbock

Riding a six-game win streak, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, to square off against Texas Tech.

Opening tip against the Lady Raiders is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Wednesday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Ron Thulin and Baillie Burmaster on the call. For more information on how to watch Wednesday’s game, visit WVUSports.com/Big12Now.

West Virginia (11-2, 5-2 Big 12) and Texas Tech (8-7, 3-6 Big 12) are set to meet on the basketball

court for the 19th time on Wednesday. WVU leads the all-time series 13-5, including a 5-3 mark in Lubbock. The Mountaineers defeated the Lady Raiders 83-78 in their first matchup this season on Jan. 13, in Morgantown.

WVU has won 11 of the last 12 meetings against Texas Tech, including four of the last five in Lubbock. The last time the Lady Raiders defeated the Mountaineers was on Jan 11. 2017, a 75-66 win inside United Supermarkets Arena.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 65-56, comeback win over Kansas State on Jan. 16, at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia trailed by 12 with 4:36 remaining in the game but used a 21-0 run over the final minutes of the game to secure its sixth consecutive victory. WVU forced a season-best 29 turnovers in the win and converted 36 points off those chances.

Junior forward Kari Niblack led the West Virginia scoring attack and finished with a career-high 23 points. It marked her first 20-point game since Dec. 21, 2019 and the third of her career. Redshirt senior Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore Esmery Martinez also finished in double figures, scoring 22 and 11 points respectively. Martinez led WVU in rebounding, with eight.

Texas Tech is coming off a 61-53 loss at TCU on Jan. 23. Prior to their loss to the Horned Frogs, the Lady Raiders had won back-to-back games against Texas (74-66) and Kansas (75-65). Senior guard Vivian Gray continues to pace TTU in almost every statistical category this season, including points (19.4), rebounds (8.5), assists (3.13), steals (1.07) and blocks (1.47) per game.

The Lady Raiders are led by first-year head coach Krista Gerlich, who owns a career-record of 297-154 over 15 seasons of coaching.