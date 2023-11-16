In its first road dual of the season, the West Virginia University wrestling team (4-0) delivered a 31-7 performance over Clarion (1-3) inside Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium on Thursday night.

WVU opens the season 4-0 for the first time since 1993.

With the dual knotted up at 3-3, redshirt sophomore Jordan Titus scored two takedowns in the first period and added a reversal in the second and another in the third to score a 11-2 major decision over Clarion’s Dave McClelland and put the Mountaineers back on top by four (7-3).

West Virginia increased its lead to 10 after true freshman Ty Watters, ranked No. 17 in the country, picked up his fourth straight pin and fifth overall through nine matches at 149 pounds.

Despite a major decision by the Golden Eagles at 157 pounds to cut the 10-point deficit to six (13-7), the Mountaineers responded by going on a 18-0 run on its way to securing win.

Additionally, true freshman Garhett Dickenson made his dual debut for the Gold and Blue at 133 pounds.

West Virginia returns to the mat on Saturday, Nov. 18, as 20 members of the squad travel to compete at the “Shorty” Hitchcock Class in Millersville, Pa. Tournament time is set for 10 a.m. ET.

Match Results vs. Clarion

125: No. 24 Jett Strickenberger (WVU) dec. Joey Fischer (CLAR), 8-4

133: Scott Johnson (CLAR) dec. Garhett Dickenson (WVU), 8-2

141: No. 19 Jordan Titus (WVU) major dec. Dave McClelland (CLAR), 11-2

149: No. 17 Ty Watters (WVU) won by fall over Kyle Schickel (CLAR), [T – 6:22]

157: No. 33 Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (CLAR) major dec. No. 24 Caleb Dowling (WVU),10-0

165: No. 21 Peyton Hall (WVU) tech. fall over Trevor Elfvin (CLAR), 19-4 [T – 5:27]

174: No. 28 Brody Conley (WVU) dec. John Worthing (CLAR), 4-1 (SV1)

184: No. 21 Dennis Robin (WVU) dec. Cam Pine (CLAR), 13-6

197: No. 29 Austin Cooley (WVU) dec. Ethan Wiant (CLAR), 6-2

HWT: No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) major dec. John Meyers (CLAR), 14-2