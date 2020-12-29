No. 3 from ’20: Banner year for WVU volleyball

Moment No. 3 in Gold and Blue Nation’s Top 10 from ’20 is a banner year for WVU volleyball.

A successful 2020 campaign resulted in a few firsts for the program. In October, the Mountaineers broke into the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, earning the team’s first-ever national ranking.

WVU ended its fall season with an 8-8 record, marking another program-best for conference victories.

