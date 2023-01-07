MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia remains winless in the Big 12.

No. 3 Kansas visited WVU at a sold-out WVU Coliseum on Saturday and handled the Mountaineers 76-62. West Virginia’s shooting woes continued as the squad posted its second straight game with a field goal percentage under 40 percent.

WVU sparked with a hot start, getting a quick lead with some quick mid-range jump shots. Unfortunately, that just seemed to light the Jayhawks on fire: KU proceeded to knock down nine straight buckets, six of which came from behind the arc.

Kansas cooled off later in the half, but the lead was established: the Jayhawks led by double digits for much of the first half, and by as many as 12.

WVU didn’t quit despite that momentum shift. They clawed back in the final minute, mustering a 7-point run to nearly tie the game up before halftime. They were unsuccessful and headed into the locker room down seven points.

West Virginia stayed cold out of the break, adding just six points to its total and making just one of its first 10 field goals in the second half. Kansas was unable to capitalize for a while as it struggled with ball security in the early part of the second half.

Then, the proverbial winds seemed to shift, and Kansas asserted its dominance in the game. KU went on a 19-6 run to finally crack the 20-point lead threshold with 7:09 left in the contest, remaining in front by at least 18 points for the final 7:45.

No player encapsulated WVU’s struggles more than Eric Stevenson, the team’s leading scorer for the season who had an uncharacteristically bad night from the floor. Stevenson was one of three WVU players in double figures with 12 points, but he needed 19 shots to get there. He finished 4-for-19 on the night with three rebounds, three assists and three turnovers.

Stevenson even needed to switch numbers in the second half after tearing his jersey in frustration.

Jalen Wilson recorded a double-double for Kansas, notching 14 points and 14 rebounds in the winning effort. Gradey Dick led the Jayhawks with 16 points, knocking down four three-pointers with a hot shooting hand.

All five of KU’s starters scored in double figures, combining for 67 of the Jayhawks’ points.

Tre Mitchell added 15 points for the Mountaineers. He led WVU with five rebounds, tying with Jimmy Bell Jr. in that column. Emmitt Matthews Jr. snuck into double figures in the closing moments to finish with 11.

The Mountaineers open their conference schedule with three straight losses for the first time since 2018-19.

WVU stays at home for its next game when it hosts No. 19 Baylor on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.