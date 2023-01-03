MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts its first Big 12 game of the season on Saturday when the Kansas Jayhawks come to Morgantown. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

No. 4 KU at WVU men’s basketball game information

Fireworks always seem to fly when West Virginia and Kansas square off on the hardwood.

Remember that time when Bob Huggins was infamously ejected early in a decisive Big 12 Tournament clash? Or when Jermaine Haley silenced a storming Jayhawk squad for a major upset? Or when the Mountaineers fell to KU at Allen Fieldhouse in double overtime after shooting a suspiciously low eight free throws in the first half? The list goes on and on.

This year’s meeting in Morgantown isn’t much different. The Jayhawks are still a national power and will look to exert that muscle against the Mountaineers. On the other end, WVU is a hungry, physical squad that would love nothing more than to topple the Kansas Goliath and add some credibility to its name. The only difference this year is that Kansas comes to the Mountain State as the defending national champions.

WVU has a chip on its shoulder after a rocky start to league play, falling on the road to Kansas State and falling out of the AP Top 25 before losing to Oklahoma State.