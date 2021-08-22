No. 4 Virginia scores early to put down No. 12 Mountaineers

West Virginia women’s soccer took its first loss of the season after falling to No. 4 Virginia at home on Sunday, 1-0.

Forward Diana Ordonez got the Cavaliers on the board in the seventh minute, scoring a header off a cross from Samar Guidry. That proved to be the lone score of the game as WVU was unable to make it up in the next 83 minutes.

“They had that one chance, and a team like Virginia is so talented, and Di is so good that she’s gonna finish that,” said WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. “Unfortunately, she finished her chance.”

The first half was all Virginia as the Mountaineers struggled to put together a meaningful possession. The Cavaliers maintained over 60 percent possession for the first 45 minutes as WVU failed to register a shot on net in that span.

“I really believe the midfield was able to find different pockets, we were able to adjust to what Virginia showed us in the first half,” Izzo-Brown said.

West Virginia ramped up the intensity in the second half in an attempt to get that goal back. Striker Julianne Vallerand finally tested UVA goalkeeper Laurel Ivory in the 63rd minute with a shot from outside the box, but Ivory made the save.

Ivory made a total of two saves on the day, matching the total for WVU’s Kayza Massey.

West Virginia’s loss marks the end of a two-match unbeaten streak against Virginia, dating back to the spring half of the 2020-21 season when the two programs faced twice, resulting in a draw and a win for WVU.

“I thought we came out strong in the second half, but a team like this, you have to play 90 consistently, and unfortunately, we didn’t pull it together,” Izzo-Brown said.

West Virginia is back on the pitch on Aug. 27 when it heads to Bucknell for its first road test of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Bucknell’s Emmett Field at Holmes Stadium.