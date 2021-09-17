No. 4 West Virginia, No. 6 Marshall draw in Huntington

Bragging rights in the Mountain State will remain on the proverbial shelf until 2022 after No. 4 West Virginia and No. 6 Marshall played to a 2-2 draw at the Thundering Herd’s Hoops Family Field on Friday.

WVU (4-0-2) and Marshall (3-1-2) played a neck-and-neck match in front of a record crowd in Huntington, West Virginia, as the Herd found an equalizer off the foot of Max Schneider on a second half free kick. Then began the war of attrition, with neither team able to break the knot despite a plethora of scoring chances.

WVU’s Yoran Popovic knotted the first score of the night with a cheeky chip over Herd keeper Oliver Semmle in the 17th minute. The score was made possible off a feed from midfielder Luke McCormick, who notched his second assist of the season, while Popovic logged his first goal.

Marshall turned right around and responded two minutes later on a corner kick when Vitor Dias found Pedro Dolabella, who finished through a crowd of Mountaineers to level the match.

Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi gave the Mountaineers the edge just before the halftime break, finishing a clean pass from Tony Pineda in the box for his second goal of the campaign. That goal made Bourlot Jaeggi the first Mountaineer to score multiple goals on the campaign, as the Mountaineers have had nine different goal scorers for their ten scores on the season.

West Virginia came out of the locker room with intensity, logging a pair of shots in the first ten minutes of the second half — but Marshall flipped the field and drew a foul in threatening position.

Schneider was given the free kick, and he buried it, keeping it on the ground to tie the match.

The two sides each combined to send 12 more shots towards each other’s goal without any success, including two chances each in the second period of overtime. In total, 24 shots were recorded, including 11 on target — with the Herd recording a one-shot advantage over the Mountaineers in the latter category.

Things did get testy in the final minutes of the last overtime period, as Popovic got tied up with a Marshall defender, who then fell down in pain. McCormick appeared to become angry with the official, and then to the Herd defender, and earned himself a red card. That’s the Mountaineers’ first send-off of the season.

WVU’s Steven Tekesky set his season-high in saves, recording four on the night. Semmle saved three shots for Marshall.

West Virginia remains unbeaten on the season and return to Morgantown for a three-game homestand that begins Tuesday against Dayton, and continues Sept. 25 against St. Bonaventure. MAC competition then kicks off for the Mountaineers on Sept. 30 when they host Akron.

All three of those matches are slated to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.