No. 4 WVU men’s soccer turns eyes to MAC play after rout of St. Bonaventure

No. 4 West Virginia men’s soccer trounced St. Bonaventure at home 4-0 on Saturday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium as the final preparations for Thursday’s kickoff of the league slate.

The Mountaineers notched an early score by Kevin Morris on a corner kick from Frederik Jorgensen in the 33rd minute to take an advantage in the first half, but the contest was sealed as they scored a flurry of goals in the second half to turn the match into a blowout.

Jorgensen scored his second goal of the season in the 51st minute to add insurance, making a nice finish off an assist from Pau Jimenez Albelda.

Things got out of hand for WVU in the 90th minute as they scored two consecutive goals to slam the door shut. The first came from Yoran Popovic, who added his third score in three straight matches, followed by Ryan Crooks, who dribbled through the Bonnie defense for a solo effort.

WVU dominated the match, holding the ball for 68 percent of it while throwing 20 shots at the St. Bonaventure goal — 10 of which were on target. The Bonnies, however, forced WVU goalkeeper Steven Tekesky to make just two saves on the day.

West Virginia improves to 6-0-2 on the season as it prepares for MAC play, which opens on Thursday against No. 20 Akron. The Mountaineers enter league play with an extra chip on their shoulder after a late-season cancellation in the spring forced them to miss the NCAA Tournament.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be shown on ESPN+.