No. 5 from ’20: Tynice Martin says goodbye to WVU

One of WVU’s top hoopers said farewell to Mountaineer Nation last season after a long career in the Old Gold and Blue.

Tynice Martin wrapped up her WVU career in an emotional senior day ceremony that jerked tears from nearly everyone in attendance, waving goodbye to her fans with her family by her side.

The Atlanta native finished with 1,980 points in four seasons over five years, the fourth-highest total in program history. She finished top five in several statistical categories, including (but not limited to) three-pointers made (231), minutes played (4,166) and 20-point games (36), plus a bunch of top tens to go along with those.

Martin was a three-year captain and a three-time All-Big 12 selection — including two first team nods.

Unfortunately, her career ended on a lower note, with a 77-63 loss at home to TCU in which she scored 17 points, with the Big 12 Tournament getting canceled just days later — essentially robbing her of the opportunity to become the fourth 2,000-point scorer in program history.

She became the ninth Mountaineer to be drafted into the WNBA when the Los Angeles Sparks selected her with the 34th overall pick — but was waived in May.