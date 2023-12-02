The field for the 2023 College Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, is set. And for the first time in the 63-year history of the program, the West Virginia men’s soccer team is among the four national semifinalists.

When the No. 5 overall-seeded Mountaineers (17-2-4) make their first College Cup appearance on Friday, Dec. 8, they will take on No. 9 seed Clemson (13-3-5) out of the ACC. This will mark the Tigers’ 10th College Cup appearance, all-time, and their fourth since 2015.

The Mountaineers and Tigers will square off in Louisville on Friday at Lynn Family Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU. A start time has not been announced.

WVU punched its ticket to the College Cup by scoring three unanswered goals on Saturday to down visiting Loyola Marymount (CA) by a final of 3-1.

Clemson, which won its third national championship in its most recent Final Four appearance in 2021, shut out No. 16 Stanford 2-0 Saturday evening at home.

West Virginia is 3-0 in the national tournament. After earning a first-round bye, the Mountaineers tallied a 1-0 victory over Louisville, followed by a 2-1 win over Vermont in the Sweet 16.

Prior to beating Stanford Saturday night in the Elite Eight, Clemson defeated Charlotte (3-0) and New Hampshire (1-0) in the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s Men’s College Cup includes the following matchups:

Semifinals

Game 1: 9. Clemson vs. 5. West Virginia* – Friday, Dec. 8 at TBA (ESPNU)

Game 2: Oregon State* vs. 2. Notre Dame – Friday, Dec. 8 at TBA (ESPNU)

National Championship

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner – Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

(* Denotes teams making their first College Cup appearance)