No. 6 West Virginia eyes two-seed in Big 12 Tournament as they host TCU

One burning question remains before No. 6 West Virginia men’s basketball heads to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament — who and when will the Mountaineers play? They have the chance to solidify at least part of the answer to that question when they host TCU on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ in the penultimate regular season game.

West Virginia (17-7, 10-5 Big 12) is looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to third-ranked Baylor on Tuesday, in which mistakes down the stretch proved costly for the Mountaineers. Baylor’s victory was enough to crown the Bears regular season champions of the Big 12 — but if WVU can pull off a win in each of its final two games, they’ll lock up the second seed.

The Mountaineers will be laser focused in this matchup after mental errors marred an otherwise strong performance from the Mountaineers on Tuesday against the Bears.

“We didn’t get the ball inbounds twice. One time, we traveled with the ball. The other time we just didn’t get it in. Those plays hurt us. We stole the ball and threw it behind Taz so it went out of bounds. We gave them the ball back,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins after the loss. “I thought that was critical.”

Getting that two spot might not be easy, as WVU has to host TCU followed by No. 17 Oklahoma State.

WVU’s last meeting with TCU (12-11, 5-9 Big 12) should be a fresh memory. The Mountaineers coasted by the Horned Frogs for a 74-66 victory in Fort Worth after spending much of the second half up double-digits.

Much like the recent loss to Baylor, Taz Sherman emerged as the leading scorer for WVU with 23 points, while Derek Culver added an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double. RJ Nemhard led TCU with 17 points, while Kevin Samuel was also in double-double territory with 11 points and 10 boards.

TCU is also aiming for redemption after a 20-point defeat to Texas Tech on Tuesday. Nemhard again led the team in scoring, but paced the team at just 10 points — all while the team was held to 39 percent field goal shooting.

The Mountaineers get started against the Horned Frogs in Morgantown at 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+