MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An outright Big 12 championship is just two wins away. No. 6 West Virginia can claim its first Big 12 regular season title by taking care of business in Austin this week in the final regular season series.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s potentially historic matchup on the diamond.

No. 6 WVU baseball at Texas series information

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas

All-time series: West Virginia holds the all-time series lead with a 16-13 record over the Longhorns since 2013

Last meeting: No. 20 Texas took two of three games against WVU at The Mon, with WVU winning the series finale 8-6

West Virginia record: 39-13, 15-6 Big 12

Texas record: 35-18, 12-9 Big 12

Game 1

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Longhorn Network

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Texas probable starter: TBA

Game 2

Date: Friday, May 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Longhorn Network

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Texas probable starter: TBA

Game 3

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Longhorn Network

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Texas Tech probable starter: TBA

Matchup preview

Two wins are all that West Virginia needs to claim the Big 12 regular season title outright. WVU can clinch at least a share of the Big 12 trophy with one win and some help around the league. To earn those two wins, the Mountaineers will finish their season squaring off against one of the most storied programs in college baseball history.

Texas also enters this weekend with a chance to get a hand on the Big 12 regular season crown, but must sweep the Mountaineers to do so.

West Virginia is 7-8 all-time at the home of the Longhorns. WVU has earned a pair of series victories in Austin, once in 2013 and again in 2018, when Texas was nationally ranked. This time around, it’s West Virginia that is nationally ranked — and ranked extremely high. WVU checks in at Nos. 6, 7, or 8 in all but one of the six major college baseball Top 25 polls.

This series will begin on Thursday, and will be streamed exclusively on Longhorn Network, which is only available to fans who have it as part of their cable/satellite TV subscription package. A basic ESPN+ subscription does not include access to Longhorn Network coverage. For more information on Longhorn Network, click here.

JJ Wetherholt, one of the leading candidates for the Golden Spikes Award, continues to set the pace for the Mountaineers on the diamond. Entering play on Tuesday, Wetherholt is the nation’s top hitter in terms of batting average (.466) and hits per game (1.91). Wetherholt shared Big 12 Player of the Week honors this week — the third time he has won the award this year. The standout sophomore recently earned a tryout invitation for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Texas enters the final series of the regular season with the best team ERA in the Big 12. The Longhorn and Mountaineer pitching staffs have had nearly identical seasons, with WVU’s propensity to give up the long ball as the most notable difference. Opposing hitters are batting an identical .241 against both teams.

Peyton Powell and Garret Guillemette are two of Texas’ most productive hitters this year. Powell paces the club in batting average (.360) and hits (67), and ranks tenth in the conference with a 1.047 OPS. Guillemette is the Longhorn leader in doubles (17), RBI (55), and OPS (1.049).

Texas is 8-3 over its last 11 games. That hot streak started immediately after being swept by Oklahoma on April 21 and 22.

West Virginia has won five consecutive weekend series, and has played to a 17-3 record over its last 20 games.