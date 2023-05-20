With the program record in wins, the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and the outright Big 12 regular-season title on the line, No. 6 West Virginia could not win a game at Texas.

The Mountaineers (39-16, 15-9 Big 12) recorded just four hits and dropped game three against Texas (38-18, 15-9 Pac-12) 7-3 Saturday. The loss marks the first sweep of WVU in two years (TCU 2021).

The Longhorns jumped to a giant lead early for the third game in a row by taking a 4-0 advantage in the first inning. Texas scored 18 runs across the first and second innings of the three games this weekend. Their 5-0 lead after the second inning Saturday was the slimmest margin after two innings out of the three games.

Starting pitcher Ben Hampton, who typically starts on Fridays for WVU, provided his shortest start of his season Saturday. He recorded just one out and allowed four earned runs off three hits and two walks. He made it to the fourth inning in each of his previous 13 starts this year.

Braden Barry provided the initial spark offensively when he homered in the fourth inning for the first Mountaineer run of the afternoon to narrow the score to 6-1. Barry collected an RBI in all three games against Texas.

At this point, David Hagaman entered the game out of the bullpen. Hagaman delivered three innings of scoreless relief after the Longhorns had previously scored in each of the first three innings.

With the Longhorn bats temporarily quelled, Sam White – who also drove in two runs Friday – blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to slim the Texas lead to 6-3. White went 3-for-5 with four RBIs during the series.

The Longhorns induced a double-play on J.J. Wetherholt (0-for-4) to thwart any additional rally opportunities in the seventh inning. Wetherolt’s streak of 56 straight games reaching base was snapped Saturday.

Caleb McNeely and Logan Sauve both reached safely with no outs in the ninth inning, but the Mountaineers could not plate any runs.

West Virginia earned a share of the Big 12 regular season title Saturday with Oklahoma State’s loss to Oklahoma. The Mountaineers could carry either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed into the Big 12 Tournament.