WVU midfielder Ryan Baer runs towards the box in the Mountaineers’ season opener against Robert Morris. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

An early flurry of goals put No. 7 Pitt ahead as the Panthers defeated No. 6 West Virginia 3-0 in the men’s soccer Backyard Brawl on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Pitt (2-0) scored its three goals in 19 minutes while holding the Mountaineers scoreless in the victory. WVU (0-1) was unable to find an answer for right-winger Bertin Jacquesson, who assisted on the first score and scored the third.

The WVU defense struggled to maintain pressure on the Panthers in the first half, allowing the hosts to snag their early lead. 10 minutes into the match, Pitt’s near-perfect buildup made its way to Jacquesson on the wing, who sent a cross into an open Valentin Noel at the back post for the first goal.

Lucas Rosa logged the second score of the night, finding the open lane in a chaotic scene in front of the WVU net. The play began when Rosa sent a ball through the WVU back line that ended up eventually cleared by Mountaineer wing-back Alex Clayton. His clearance went off the post and square in front of the net, setting up an easy finish for Rosa.

Jacquesson added the dagger in the 30th minute when he jetted up the right touchline for a solo score, beating WVU defender Dyon Dromers in a foot race.

WVU put more pressure on the Panthers in the second half but was unable to materialize a score. Yutaro Tsukada had WVU’s best chance at a goal in the 61st minute with an attempted chip shot in the six-yard box, but Pitt goalkeeper Joe van der Sar utilized his full vertical reach to pull the shot in.

Van der Sar recorded his first clean sheet of the season and finished the match with five saves. WVU goalkeeper Jackson Lee made three saves in his second Mountaineer start.

WVU’s first defeat of the season is its first against Pitt since 2017 and its 12th in history. The Mountaineers still hold a large margin in the all-time series with 35 wins and five draws.

They next travel to University Park, Pennsylvania to face No. 21 Penn State.

Pitt maintains a perfect record through two wins before making a trip to Huntington, West Virginia to face Marshall.