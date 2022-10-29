MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia came up short to drop its second straight game as it fell to No. 7 TCU 41-31 in Morgantown on Saturday.

TCU’s fast start in the first half proved to be enough for the Frogs to hold on to a victory as the WVU defense held them scoreless in the third quarter. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) were unable to capitalize on that dry spell, giving TCU (8-0, 5-0) the win to stay undefeated on the season.

WVU’s defense held TCU on its opening drive, setting CJ Donaldson up for a strong start He recorded the first touchdown of the game from one yard out. He added another score later in the first half and added 84 yards.

Donaldson left the game in the second quarter but returned after halftime. He again went down with an injury in the fourth quarter but did not come back, ending his day with 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The West Virginia offense was overshadowed by TCU’s, which went on to score touchdowns on its next four drives of the half. Taye Barber was the first to find paydirt when he caught a 71-yard pass from Max Duggan, setting off a string of big-play touchdowns for the Horned Frogs.

TCU’s four touchdowns in the first half averaged 51.75 yards in length.

WVU tied the game before halftime when JT Daniels found Justin Johnson Jr. from five yards out with 1:35 left in the second quarter. The Mountaineer defense couldn’t hold the Horned Frogs on the ensuing drive, allowing Emani Bailey to run in from 30 yards out to retake the lead before halftime.

The defenses took over after halftime. WVU was the only team to add points in the third quarter, taking advantage of a TCU muffed punt to get in the red zone. The Horned Frogs held strong on defense, holding WVU to a field goal.

The WVU defense came up big at the start of the final quarter as TCU started the period with a 1st-and-goal on the WVU one yard line. After stopping the Frogs on the first two downs, WVU pushed TCU back to the 12 yard line, forcing a field goal.

WVU found paydirt late in the fourth quarter to cut the game to a field goal when Daniels found Reese Smith for a 23-yard touchdown. The Mountaineers attempted an onside kick and failed, but got the ball back three plays later when Malachi Ruffin intercepted Duggan.

The Mountaineer offense left the field empty-handed on the ensuing drive and punted after a three-and-out. WVU’s defense held the Frogs to a fourth down, but they went for it.

Duggan sealed the game when he found Savion Williams for a 29-yard touchdown.

Daniels was 23-of-39 passing for 275 yards with two touchdowns in the effort. He threw an interception on the final play of the game, his only pick of the game. Sam James was his top receiver with six connections for 95 yards.

Duggan finished 16-for-28 for 341 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Dante Stills made WVU history in the second quarter when he recorded a tackle-for-loss. That was No. 48.5 of his career, the most in Mountaineer history.

West Virginia hits the road for its next contest as it travels out to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State on Nov. 5. Kick time and broadcast information are yet to be announced.