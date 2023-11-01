MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The field is set for this season’s Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Championship tournament. West Virginia (12-1-4, 5-1-3 Sun Belt), ranked seventh in the nation in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, has earned the third seed in the league.

The Mountaineers will travel to Orlando, Florida, this weekend for at least the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt tournament. Second-seeded UCF (10-2-2, 6-2-1 Sun Belt) will host WVU, along with sixth-seeded Georgia State and seventh-seeded South Carolina.

West Virginia will begin postseason play against the Panthers (6-6-5, 3-4-2 Sun Belt) on Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

No. 4 Marshall won the Sun Belt regular-season title on the final day of the regular season. The Herd picked up a 2-0 win over South Carolina, while No. 1 UCF suffered just its second defeat of the year, at home, to unranked James Madison.

WVU and UCF battled to a 2-2 draw on Sept. 15. Marcus Caldeira scored in the second minute of the match, but neither team was able to pull ahead after the Knights tied things up in the 34th minute.

If West Virginia wins on Sunday, the Mountaineers would advance to the conference semifinals. That match will also be played in Orlando, and will get started at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The conference title match will be played on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. ET, and will be hosted by the highest remaining seed.

Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer final standings:

Marshall (14-2, 7-2) UCF (10-2-2, 6-2-1) West Virginia (12-1-4, 5-1-3) James Madison (8-3-5, 4-2-3) Kentucky (6-6-4, 3-3-3) Georgia State (6-6-5, 3-4-2) South Carolina (5-8-3, 3-4-2) Old Dominion (5-6-5, 2-6-1)

The full schedule for the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Championship tournament can be found here.