No. 8 Baylor claws back to hand WVU sixth straight loss

West Virginia traveled to Waco in the midst of a five-game losing streak. By the final buzzer of its game against No. 8 Baylor, the Mountaineers scored their highest point total of Big 12 play while making more than 50 percent of their shots.

That still wasn’t enough to take down the Bears, who outlasted the Mountaineers at home 81-77.

“We competed, man,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “We really competed and I’m proud of them.”

Baylor (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) earned another bounce-back win against WVU, and it took a comeback to do it. Despite leading for much of the half, the Mountaineers fought back to take a halftime lead. They ended the half on a 16-1 run led by guard Taz Sherman, who seemed to return to form for the first time since contracting COVID-19 at the beginning of conference play.

Sherman led all scorers with 15 points at the halftime break, while WVU led by eight after a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Seth Wilson.

WVU’s lead rose to double digits for the only time after its first possession of the second half as Sherman made another shot. Soon after, the Bears clawed at their deficit, but it wouldn’t be until the five-minute mark that Baylor took the lead back.

Sherman added another 14 points in the second half, but the WVU offense took a hit when he suffered a concussion with four minutes left in the game as he was inadvertently struck in the head by a Baylor defender.

“It’s hard without him.…it’s been rough,” Huggins said. “[Jalen Bridges] is playing with a bad hand. We’re a little banged up.”

That allowed James Akinjo to complete his takeover of the game. He added 18 points in the second half for the Bears as they held the Mountaineers off in the final minutes. Baylor pulled the win off, interestingly, while the Mountaineers made nine of their last 11 field goals.

Baylor dominated the glass, grabbing 36 boards to WVU’s 26. They also had 17 offensive rebounds and turned those into 24 second chance points.

Some of those second chance points came in critical points in the game, including the game-sealing layup by Matthew Mayer.

This was a particular point of frustration for Huggins.

“Go back and look at some clips and then you can make your own decision as to maybe why we got beat on the boards,” Huggins said. “It’s really not hard to find.”

Akinjo finished with 25 points for the Bears, while Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (14) and Jeremy Sochan (13) also scored in double figures. Sochan also led the game with nine rebounds.

Sherman’s 29 led all scorers, while Sean McNeil added another 16 for the Mountaineers. As a team, WVU shot 54.2 percent, and had 16 assists — both season highs for the squad.

But, Huggins did not have an update on the status of his prized guard.

“We’ve lost games, but we’ve lost games to good people. We haven’t lost to any bad people,” “Now, we’ve just gotta go win. We’ve got the second half of the schedule, we’ve just gotta go win.”

WVU next takes the court on Saturday when it hosts No. 14 Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.