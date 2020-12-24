No. 8 from ’20: Walk-on Spencer Macke drains three-pointer vs. Texas

If you hear the “We want Macke!” chants in the WVU Coliseum, it’s too late.

It’s always a good sign for Mountaineer fans when they see Spencer Macke, their favorite walk-on guard, hit the floor, and it’s even better when he chips in to his team’s scoring load. As the Mountaineers coasted by Texas with a comfortable 48-point lead on Jan. 20, those familiar chants began reverberating around the Coliseum from the fans.

With more than three minutes left on the clock, Bob Huggins gave the crowd its wish — Spencer Macke made his fifth career appearance at West Virginia, but that wasn’t all.

Fans wanted more — and so did Macke. The freshman made himself part of the offense, and took his first jumper of the game about two minutes into his stint, but it was swatted away by Gerald Liddell.

Jordan McCabe grabbed the rebound, took a look at the basket, and dished it to a wide-open Macke — who drained it, erupting the Coliseum.

A walk-on 3, a grin from Huggs, a celebration for the ages.



Spencer Macke makes the final triple for @WVUhoops vs. Texas, and then is carried off the court as fans sing Country Roads. pic.twitter.com/l0cZCUwblv — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) January 21, 2020

Macke earned the cheers from thousands of fans, a gleeful smile from Bob Huggins and a free ride off the court on the shoulders of his teammates.

The moment was one of the most viral of the 2019-20 season, receiving a lot of attention from the national media, including a feature on SportsCenter the next morning.