No. 9 Kansas trounces WVU after big second half

A narrow halftime score differential turned into a massive final deficit for West Virginia as the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks dominated the Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Mountaineers were within a bucket at halftime as they kept the Kansas offense at bay in the opening period. The Jayhawks seemed to come out of the locker room with a new fervor, however, scoring 52 points and shooting over 60 percent as they nearly doubled WVU’s scoring output in the final 20 minutes.

“I guess the easiest thing to say is we came out of halftime flat,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “We didn’t make shots…we turned the ball over, turned the ball over entirely too much in the second half. They played better. They played way better than we did.”

West Virginia struggled to score throughout the contest, but its defense kept it close at halftime. The Mountaineers finished the game with a 27 percent shooting clip, making 17 field goals in 63 attempts.

Jalen Bridges and Malik Curry were the two bright spots for WVU’s offense, adding nine and 10 points respectively at the half. 10 of the duo’s points came from the free throw line.

Things changed at the break, as WVU started the second half ice cold and Kansas started red hot. West Virginia missed its first five shots of the half, which finished nine-shot cold streak, but the Jayhawks opened the half on a nine-point swing. That gave the hosts the first double-digit lead for either team, and by the 14-minute mark, WVU never got back within double digits.

The bulk of KU’s offense came inside as it scored 52 points in the paint alone. The frontcourt duo of David McCormack and Jalen Wilson chipped in 42 points by themselves, and were two of KU’s three double-digit scorers.

Wilson led the team with 23 points, while McCormack added 19 and 15 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji notched 20 points and seven rebounds for KU from the guard position.

“Their transition points were off the charts. Second half, they had 16 transition points…and 18 second chance points,” Huggins said. “We’re not going to win when that happens.”

Curry led WVU with 23 points, his career high at West Virginia. Bridges added just one field goal and a free throw to finish the game with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds. Sean McNeil also added 10 points.

The Jayhawks stopped WVU leading scorer Taz Sherman in his tracks. He made just one bucket in nine attempts, scoring five points in 30 minutes of play.

“We got shots that our shooters generally make. Malik scored quite a bit, but a lot of that was because…later on when we were iso’ing him, they were staying close to Taz and Sean and JB,” Huggins said. “Those guys didn’t shoot it particularly well today, and you’re not going to shoot it well every day….We’ve got to figure out how to get easy baskets.”

Kansas moves to 14-2 on the season with its victory, and improves to 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference. WVU falls to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

WVU doesn’t get a break for its next game — they face No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum.