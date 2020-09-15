No Spectators for First Two Women’s Soccer Home Games

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with University, local and state officials, has determined that the women’s soccer team’s first two home games will take place without spectators at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.



The Mountaineers are slated to host Kansas State on Friday, Sept. 18, as well as Texas on Friday, Oct. 2.

Due to safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and women’s soccer staff will be admitted. Expected capacity for the team’s final two home games of the fall – Oct. 16, vs. Baylor and Oct. 30, vs. Kansas – will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions.

All four of the Mountaineers’ home games will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The service is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or ESPNPlus.com for just $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year) and can be canceled at any time. Subscribers can watch ESPN+ on the ESPN App via most major mobile and connected-TV platforms, including iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, Android devices, Roku, Chromecast, FireTV, XBOX One, Playstation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung-connected TVs. It is also available via ESPN.com on the web.