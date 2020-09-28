No spectators for WVU volleyball’s October home games

WVU Athletics has announced that the volleyball team’s first four home matches will take place inside the WVU Coliseum without spectators.

The athletic department announced this COVID-19 precaution in a statement Monday, saying the decision was made in conjunction with university, local and state officials. This gameday protocol will apply to the two-match home series against Kansas State on Oct. 1-2 and another home series against TCU Oct. 15-16. Only essential gameday personnel and families of players and staff members will be permitted to attend these games.

According to a release, the athletic department will determine fan capacity for future home series against Iowa State (Nov. 6-7) and Texas (Nov. 12-13) at a later time. All fan capacity decisions will be determined by local public health conditions.

West Virginia’s home opener against Kansas State on Thursday, Oct. 1, will air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers have won five of their last six matches against the Wildcats, including a series sweep last season. Friday’s match against K-State will be carried live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers’ Oct. 15 contest against TCU will be broadcast live on ESPNU, while the remaining five home matches will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The service is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or ESPNPlus.com for just $5.99 per month, or save over 30 percent with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $49.99 per year. Current subscribers who signed up for a monthly plan at $4.99 per month will not lose their current price. You also can bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month, and it can be canceled at any time.

