West Virginia baseball hosts its first three-game weekend series when the Ohio State Buckeyes come to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers.

The series got shuffled due to inclement weather, and will start with a doubleheader on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ohio State at WVU baseball series information

Dates: March 11 to 12

Location: Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU record: 8-4

Ohio State record: 4-7

All-time series: Ohio State leads 16-10

Last meeting: WVU defeated Ohio State 4-1

Game one — Friday, March 11

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Carlson Reed (0-0, 5.73 ERA)

Ohio State probable starter: LHP Isaiah Coupet (1-2, 5.02 ERA)

Game two — Friday, March 11

Time: Approx. 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (2-1, 2.70 ERA)

Ohio State probable starter: RHP Nate Haberthier (0-1, 9.90 ERA)

Game three — March 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Both probable starters TBA

Ohio State at West Virginia matchup preview

The Mountaineers have had one of their strongest starts to the season this year, but they took a skid last weekend when it took just one win out of a three-game trip to Minnesota. Coincidentally, all three of those games were against Big Ten opponents, making the Buckeyes WVU’s fourth foe from the league this year.

WVU has been propelled by a fresh crop of young talent. Sophomore designated hitter McGwire Holbrook leads the team in batting average (.516) and OPS (1.398). Freshman infielders JJ Wetherholt and Grant Hussey have also been some of the team’s biggest assets on offense, combining for four home runs and 20 RBIs.

The Mountaineers are still looking for some reliable starting pitching. Carlson Reed, who has gotten the rubber in all three Friday clashes, averages fewer than four innings every outing, while Ben Hampton, the Saturday man, works for just over 5.1 innings.

OSU infielder Marcus Ernst leads the Buckeye offense and will look to make a dent in those numbers. Ohio State is in the bottom half of the Big Ten offensively with a .254 combined batting average, but they score 6.5 runs per game.