Thomas knocks 5 RBIs to hand Reed his first loss of the season

Ohio State baseball opened its road trip to Morgantown with a 10-4 victory over West Virginia on Friday.

Left fielder Hank Thomas led the Buckeye offense, knocking two doubles and a home run to notch five RBIs. He added his first of those RBIs in the second inning, which was painful for WVU starter Carlson Reed.

Ohio State scored its first three runs in that inning, aided by two wild pitches and two errors. In fact, those defensive miscues caused only one of those runs to be scored as earned.

Reed was pulled in the third inning and took the loss. Ohio State starter Isaiah Coupet earned the win in 5.1 innings of work, having allowed four runs on six hits while striking out six batters.

Down six runs in the sixth inning, WVU nearly mounted a comeback after Dayne Leonard hit a 3-run homer. JJ Wetherholt then had a chance to take the lead with the bases loaded and two outs, but he was unable to put the ball in play.

Thomas then put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh when he knocked a 2-run homer.

Wetherholt was the only Mountaineer with two hits, adding a double in the third inning. Mikey Kluska knocked in WVU’s first run with an RBI triple

Marcus Ernst led Ohio State off and added three hits and two RBIs. Archer Brookman had three hits and an RBI.

The second leg of the doubleheader is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET.