MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Omar Banks, an athletic administrator and executive with more than 25 years of diversified leadership experience, has been named the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics’ deputy athletics director and chief financial officer, Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced today.

At West Virginia, Banks will serve on Baker’s senior leadership team and direct the overall management of the athletic business office, including payroll, benefits, travel, accounts payable, procurement, and administration of WVU Athletics’ $90-million operating budget. Banks will also represent athletics as its CFO in financial operations with the University’s central administration and WVU Foundation.

“Omar’s experience in athletics really set him apart in our national search for our new CFO,” Baker said. “He is well respected nationally and has great knowledge managing Power 5 athletic budgets. He will be a strong addition to our department, and I can’t wait for him to get started and to welcome the Banks family to Morgantown.”

Banks comes to West Virginia after spending the past 16 months directing OMB Leadership Consulting, where he provided strategic insight and ideas to athletic departments across the country with an emphasis on strategic planning, business processes, budgets, finance and revenue generation.

Prior to running his own consulting firm, he served as athletic director at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, from 2019-22. He was responsible for 21 varsity sports, which captured over 25 conference championships, had an overall department GPA that exceeded 3.0, and had the most successful fundraising year in athletics’ history during his three years at the helm. While there, he also oversaw the university’s efforts and communication that led to Campbell’s move to join the Colonial Athletic Association (now Coastal Athletic Association).

Banks went to Campbell from Virginia Tech where he was the executive associate athletic director and chief financial officer from 2017-19. With the Hokies, he managed a $100-million budget, served on the department’s executive leadership team, directed all financial affairs and was the sport supervisor for women’s basketball and men’s soccer.

Before Virginia Tech, Banks spent more than eight years in the athletic business office at the University of Cincinnati (2009-17), starting out as assistant athletic director and reaching the senior leadership team as executive senior associate athletic director for internal affairs. With the Bearcats, he managed a $60-million budget and directed nine administrative units and more than 70 staff members. He served as sport administrator for football, men’s basketball and men’s soccer, was the financial liaison to an $86-million football stadium renovation and negotiated department contracts for apparel, pouring and concession rights.

“I am extremely excited for this tremendous opportunity to work with Wren Baker and his staff at West Virginia University,” Banks said. “On my visit, I really connected with the people and culture in the department and felt so welcomed that I knew this was the right place for me to continue my professional career. I can’t wait to get to Morgantown and make a positive impact on WVU athletics.”

Banks began his collegiate athletics career in 1998 at NC State as a media intern within the sports information department. Following stints as a project manager and data consultant for IBM and finance manager for Fidelity Investments, he returned to athletics in 2005 as ticket manager and fiscal administrator for Hampton University. In 2007, he moved on to Virginia Commonwealth, where he supervised ticket operations, event management and staffing and all accounts receivable for the athletics department.

Banks earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Richmond where he played football from 1993-97. He then earned master’s degrees in business administration and sports leadership from North Carolina Central and Virginia Commonwealth respectively, and his Doctor of Education degree in Global Sport Leadership from East Tennessee State University.

Among the numerous national committees on which he has served, Banks was president of the College Athletic Business Management Association (CABMA), a member of the Board of Directors for the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) and has been an active participant on several conference and NCAA committees throughout his stops in college athletics.

He will begin his new duties at WVU on Dec. 11.