West Virginia’s top defender has officially been recognized by the Big 12.

Gabe Osabuohien was named the Big 12’s co-Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday after wrapping up his final regular season with the WVU men’s basketball team. He also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team for the second season in a row.

In addition, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil received nods from the conference, as Sherman was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team while McNeil was given an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Osabuohien was given the honors, which are voted upon by the league’s head coaches, after ranking 21st in both blocks (0.6) and steals (1.2) per game. He was also heavily favored by advanced stat analytics, such as the website EvanMiya.com, which ranked Osabuohien as the 10th-most impactful player in the country on defense.

Sherman earned his spot after a roller-coaster fifth-year senior season, in which he fought though injuries and illness to finish as the second-leading scorer in the conference at 18.3 points per game.

McNeil was WVU’s second-leading scorer and only other double-digit point man, adding 12.2 points per contest. He was also the top free throw shooter at 85.9 percent.

The Mountaineers embark on the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET against Kansas State.