Papineau becomes second Mountaineer to make PGA Tour start in 2022, but rough finish probably keeps him out of weekend

Former WVU golfer Etienne Papineau completed his second round at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, finishing with a 2-over-par 72 on Friday. That put his tournament total at 4-over-par through 36 holes.

Papineau fell 16 spots in the leaderboard to T116 as of Friday afternoon, as he ends five strokes behind the 1-under-par projected cut line.

The St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec native had a rocky start to the event on Thursday after teeing off on No. 10 and carding two bogeys in his first five holes. Things turned around on the famed “Coliseum” 16th hole, when he was the only member of his threesome to hit the green and garner cheers from the nearly 20,000 fans at the hole before completing a par. He then finished the side with two birdies to hit the turn at even par.

Papineau stuggled a little more on the second nine, however, carding three bogeys and a birdie in his last six holes to finish 2-over.

On Friday, Papineau’s group teed off from the first tee, and he finished a bogey-free, even par front nine to stay at 2-over. By 13, he had worked his way to 1-under-par on the day, bringing him within two strokes of the projected cut line.

Papineau’s time at the event began to falter on the home stretch, however, as he overshot the green on his 16th-hole tee shot, which elicited boos from the fans at the Coliseum. He managed to chip on to the green, but three-putted to earn double bogey.

The former Mountaineer took a risk on the 17th tee box, forgoing his success with an iron the day prior to hit driver. He attempted to fade his ball toward the pin on the right side of the green.

Instead, his ball landed on the left side of the green, and kept rolling into the water hazard on its left side. Papineau was forced to finish for bogey before closing his round out with a par on No. 18.

The top 65 players in the field make the cut into the weekend, and as of Friday afternoon, that line will likely sit at 1-under par.

Sahith Theegala, a fellow PGA Tour rookie and one of Papineau’s first- and second-round playing partners, took the field by storm during the first two days. He opened with a 5-under-par round of 66 on Thursday, before carding a 7-under-par 64 on Friday. He finished his second round with a three-stroke lead in the tournament and just three bogeys through 36 holes.

Jeffrey Kang, Papineau’s other partner, did not have the same success. He finished with two rounds over par and finished the event at 5-over.