According to the team, 18 former Pensacola Blue Wahoos catchers have gone on to catch at the Major League level.

It remains to be seen if former West Virginia backstop Paul McIntosh will join that list of players, but he is putting together a season that none of the nearly 20 aforementioned big-league catchers did when they were with the club in western Florida.

McIntosh, who signed with the Miami Marlins organization in 2020 after going undrafted out of WVU, was promoted to Double-A before the start of this year’s Minor League Baseball regular season.

He enjoyed success last year in Single-A, hitting for a .253 average, a 1.021 OPS, with six home runs and 20 RBI in 23 games.

McIntosh, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, has been just as good this season, and is putting together one of the best seasons at the dish for a catcher in Blue Wahoos history.

The former Mountaineer has smashed 12 home runs, clubbed 24 doubles, scored 59 runs, and tallied 137 total bases. All four of those marks are the best in a single season in Pensacola’s history, which dates back to 2012, by a catcher.

McIntosh’s 46 runs batted in and his 296 at-bats are the second-most by a Pensacola backstop in one season. And his 75 hits and .253 batting average are the third-best numbers for the position in team history.

“Amazing person,” Miami Marlins No. 1 prospect Eury Perez told SB Nation’s Fish Stripes last month. “He has helped me a lot on the field and he is a good hitter. He is incredible, really.”

McIntosh’s numbers aren’t just franchise-good. They are good league-wide.

His 24 doubles, 75 hits, 52 walks, and nine stolen bases are all the best among catchers in Double-A’s Southern League. He is also the only catcher in the league who qualifies for statistical leadership in average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

Impressively, McIntosh has produced these numbers while also dealing with injuries throughout this year, which has landed him on the injured list at least twice.

At times this summer, McIntosh has been among the best hitters in Double-A. He has also displayed impressive power, even hitting one home run into the water beyond the wall in left-center field back in May.

The Blue Wahoos have 12 more games remaining in the regular season. Thanks to having the best record in their division through the first half of the campaign, McIntosh and company will play in the postseason.

That is all to say that McIntosh still has at least two weeks’ worth of chances to improve on those numbers, and continue to set Pensacola Blue Wahoos records.