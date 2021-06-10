Payne earns spot on Nigerian National Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore forward/defender Nicole Payne of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the Nigeria Women’s National Team for the upcoming U.S. Women’s Summer Series.



Payne joins the Super Falcons for the first time in her career. The event, which runs from June 10-16, at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, and Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, features three matches for Nigeria. The squad opens competition against Jamaica on June 10, in Houston, before taking on Portugal on June 13, in Houston. The club also is slated to play the United States on June 16, in Austin.



A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Payne has previous international experience playing for the U.S. U-19, U-18, U-17, U-15 and U-14 National Teams during her youth career. Of note, Payne’s sister, Toni, also is on the Nigerian roster for this month’s event.



Payne has appeared in 33 matches for WVU, including 24 starts, in the last two seasons. She has totaled four goals and two assists for 10 career points in 2,436 minutes played. Payne was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection this past season, as well as a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2019.



