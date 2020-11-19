Perrin joins Mountaineer rifle team

West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond announced today that Natalie Perrin will join the Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season.



“We are really excited to welcome Natalie to the Mountaineer family and the WVU rifle team,” Hammond said. “We have followed her progress with interest over the last few years, and she has really progressed into one of the premier junior shooters in the USA in the air rifle event.

“Natalie brings a great passion and enthusiasm for the sport, as well as a strong work ethic, which are important values for us. She will be a great fit into our current team and culture. I am excited to work with her on a daily basis, starting next fall, and see how far she can progress in this sport. We currently have a young and exciting team, and Natalie will continue to add to that further.”

Hailing from Coopersville, Michigan, Perrin is a member of Team Winning Solutions. She has shot the highest air rifle score in the state of Michigan from 2019-20, collecting a pair of Junior Olympic Gold medals in the process. Perrin also won the 2020 smallbore title. Following her wins at the state level, she was invited to compete at the National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships the last two years (2019-20).

The 2020 Michigan air rifle state champion also participated in the Camp Perry Open and Dixie Double, becoming the top junior competitor overall in both events.

In 2019, she placed first and won the Putman Trophy Plaque for High Intermediate Junior at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Smallbore National Championships. That same year, Perrin became Michigan’s outdoor conventional 3-position smallbore champion. Perrin also claimed a first-place finish in the 10m air rifle women junior 2 division at the 2019 Winter Airgun Championships.

Additionally, Perrin was a two-time Michigan indoor metric 3-position smallbore champion and a cmp 3-position air rifle champion.

The daughter of Jeff and Jocelyn Perrin, she attends Coopersville High and intends to major in advertising and public relations at WVU.

“I chose WVU because the atmosphere on the team made me feel at home,” Perrin said. “I don’t have a junior team, so when I saw the strong team dynamic, I knew that I wanted to be a part of that.”



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.